Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,577,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,982,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 115,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $49.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

