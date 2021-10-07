Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $84,000 Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gerdau by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

