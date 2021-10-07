Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $82,000 in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 8,580.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter.

NAIL stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.03. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

