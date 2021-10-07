Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $298,754.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 106,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,293.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,289 shares of company stock valued at $16,123,538. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARG opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

