Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,718 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 146,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

