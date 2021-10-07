Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 191 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $74.17 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

