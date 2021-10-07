Advisory Services Network LLC Has $834,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Mizuho raised their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Cloudflare stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.53 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $2,135,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,460 shares of company stock worth $93,672,764 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

