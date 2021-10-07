Advisory Services Network LLC Has $913,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crocs by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Crocs by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average is $116.05. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.