Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 135,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,842,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

