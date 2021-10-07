Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,901. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $129.27 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

