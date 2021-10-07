Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,040,000 after acquiring an additional 165,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $357.95 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.63. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.