Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 7,850 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 56.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.59. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $163.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

