AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFCG. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,574. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

