Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,051 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $25,217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 262.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.32 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.