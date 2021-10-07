Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

