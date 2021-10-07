ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,070. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.