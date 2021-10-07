AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,215 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

