Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives $27.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down previously from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,613. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.56.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.38 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 137.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.89%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

