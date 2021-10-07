Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by TheStreet

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

