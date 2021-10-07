Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report $2.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $18.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.30 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $64.84 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 467,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,858. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $427.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $173,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

