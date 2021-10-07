Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 9.34%. Analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

