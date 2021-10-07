Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

