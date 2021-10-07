Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 1,521,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.