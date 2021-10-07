Alchemy Pay Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $191.16 million and approximately $43.95 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00233301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00122730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00146599 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002626 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

