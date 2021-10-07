Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $119.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

BABA stock opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

