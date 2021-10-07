Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

ALGS opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

