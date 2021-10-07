Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 1,218.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 639,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the last quarter.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALKS stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

