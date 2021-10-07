Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

ALLE traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.54. 694,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Allegion by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

