AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,114,138 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,191,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 289,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 72,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWF stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

