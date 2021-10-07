AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $15.08 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.