Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $42.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.90.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ALLO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 1,973,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,358. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Featured Article: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.