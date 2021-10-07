Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $42.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. 1,973,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,358. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.