Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to diversify the revenue base along with gradual rise in demand for consumer loans are expected to continue supporting the company's financials in the quarters ahead. Further, it is expected to be able to sustain efficient capital deployment activities, given a robust capital and liquidity position. However, persistently rising expenses (mainly owing to the company’s inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt bottom line growth. Additionally, deteriorating credit quality and near-zero interest rates are major concerns. These will keep hurting the company's financials to some extent.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of ALLY opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

