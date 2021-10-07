Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $44.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,795.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2,506.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

