AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,922 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

G opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

