AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,364 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,278.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 364,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 338,256 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,281,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.