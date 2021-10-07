AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after buying an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $5,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,329 shares of company stock valued at $91,741,701. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $264.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -136.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.22. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

