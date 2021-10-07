AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,462 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

