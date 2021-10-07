AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,346 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

