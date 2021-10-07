Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 394,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.86. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

