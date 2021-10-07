Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00.

NYSE:AYX opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

