Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 2,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00.
- On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00.
NYSE:AYX opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $154.83.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.
Alteryx Company Profile
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
