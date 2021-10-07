Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $62,070.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $18.74 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

