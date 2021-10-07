Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMADY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Erste Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 43,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.