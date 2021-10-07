Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $16.12 on Monday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $501.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.