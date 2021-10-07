Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,262.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,364.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

