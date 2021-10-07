Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) versus ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Critical Survey

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.28 $21.33 billion $41.83 77.98 ThredUp $186.01 million 10.70 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Amazon.com and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 0 0 38 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 2 9 0 2.82

Amazon.com currently has a consensus target price of $4,179.12, indicating a potential upside of 28.11%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given Amazon.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 6.64% 29.86% 9.15% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amazon.com beats ThredUp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

