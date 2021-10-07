Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske upgraded Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

