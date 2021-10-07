AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

