América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded by Itaú Unibanco to Hold

Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities cut América Móvil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

