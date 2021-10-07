América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 26.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in América Móvil by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

