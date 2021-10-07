American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.120 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

